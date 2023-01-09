Reduced resource consumption caused by logging. A thread for each logger was being created even for disabled utilities.

The .NET 7 dependency is now shipped self-contained within the utilities, using deep links to reduce storage space usage.

Fixed an issue where the custom color formats were not working when picking colors without using the editor.

Fixed a crash when using duplicated names for color formats.

Added two decimal formats, to distinguish between RGB and BGR.

Fixed color name localization, which was not working correctly on 0.65.

Fixed an editor crash caused by deleting a zone while trying to move it.

Reduce the time it takes the tooltip for layout shortcut setting to appear in the editor.

Added support for dark theme.

Increased default input delay to improve out of the box experience.

Fixed a bug causing the first character to not be selected when opening the overlay.

Fixed the positioning of the overlay when showing near the horizontal edges of the screen.

Added additional Pinyin characters.

Added Macedonian characters.

Added a setting to sort characters by usage frequency.

Added a setting to always start selection in the first character, even when using the arrow keys as the activation method.

Fixed an error that hid the option to keep the display on when using the "Indefinitely Awake" mode.

Fixed an accessibility issue causing the navigation bar to not work with narrator in scan mode.

Fixed an accessibility issue where the name for the shortcut control was not being read correctly.

Tweaked the Color Picker custom color format UI.

Improved the shortcut control visibility and accessibility.

Fixed an issue causing the Settings to not be saved correctly on scenarios where the admin user would be different then the user running PowerToys.

Added a setting to pick which language should be used by default when using Text Extractor.

Improve behavior for CJK languages by not adding spaces for some characters that don't need them.

OCR language can now be picked in the right-click context menu.

Updated the development setup documentation.

Improved the Markdown documentation lists numbering in many docs.

Turned on C++ code analysis and incrementally fixing warnings.

C++ code analysis no longer runs on release CI to speed up building release candidates. It still runs on GitHub CI and when building locally to maintain code quality.

Cleaned up "to-do" comments referring to disposing memory on C#.

Added a fabric bot rule for localization issues.

Fixed a CI build error after a .NET tools update.

Update the Windows App SDK dependency version to 1.2.

When building for arm64, the arm64 build tools are now preferred when building on an arm64 device.

Updated the C# test framework and removed unused Newtonsoft.Json package references.

Updated StyleCop and fixed/enabled more warnings.

Fixed a language typo in the code.

Improved code quality around some silent crashes that were being reported to Microsoft servers.

Moved the GPO asset files to source instead of docs in the repo.

Upgraded the unit test NuGet packages.

Avec la publication de PowerToys v0.66.0, Microsoft a ajouté une version autonome de .NET 7, éliminant ainsi la nécessité d'ajouter .NET dans le cadre du programme d'installation. En plus d'une série de corrections importantes, cette dernière mise à jour comprend également de nouvelles options et de nouveaux paramètres pour les modules Quick Accent et Text Extractor.La version autonome de .NET 7 est peut-être le plus grand changement de cette version, mais ce n'est probablement pas le plus excitant pour la plupart des gens. En termes de nouvelles fonctionnalités et d'options, les utilisateurs de Text Extractor ont désormais la possibilité de choisir lequel des langages OCR installés est utilisé par l'utilitaire en le sélectionnant dans le menu contextuel du clic droit.Microsoft a également ajouté un paramètre permettant de trier l'ordre des caractères accentués par fréquence d'utilisation dans Quick Accent.Mais c'est loin d'être la fin de l'histoire. Le journal complet des modifications de PowerToys v0.66.0 révèle une longue liste de corrections de bogues et d'autres changements :Source : MicrosoftQu'en pensez-vous ?